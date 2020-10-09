Friday Evening Forecast | October 9th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As Delta is set to make landfall on the Northern Gulf Coast, we enjoy another dry day here in NCWV with increasing cloud cover from the South. High cirrus clouds are already visible in portions of our viewing area with rain in the forecast starting tonight for far Southern regions. We really won’t see any rainy leftovers from Delta until about Sunday. However, an early shower or two possible for portions of our area starting Saturday. 3 day forecasted rainfall totals from Saturday into Monday are expected to be less than an inch for NCWV and just under 2″ for higher terrain.

Saturday: Plenty of clouds with rain mainly South of US-50. Expected rainfall totals for the day less than a half-inch. Northern portions of our area such as Marion, Monongalia, and Preston Counties may escape with a completely dry day. High: 72

Sunday: Leftovers of Delta roll over the region bringing continuous rain throughout the State. Some of this rain may come down at a nice pace but not pose much of a threat since it has been a dry week. Just check those storm drains and gutters for any leaves that may be clogging them up. High: 70

Monday: Early morning leftovers mainly East of I-79. Gusty winds are also possible for high ridges. Breezy across lowlands. Briefly dry in the afternoon with cloud cover before more rain returns late. High: 72