Gov. Justice leads Salango in the race for W.Va. Governor according to recent poll

A statement from the Justice campaign said the debate will be hosted by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association and will take place in October.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice (R) Leads Ben Salango (D) by 19 percentage points in the race for West Virginia Governor, according to a MetroNews West Virginia Poll.

The poll was conducted with 450 likely voters on Oct. 1-6 after the first presidential debate.

According to the poll, Justice leads Salango by a 53% - 34% margin. The poll also shows that the nominee of the Mountain Party Erika Kolenich, would receive 5% of the vote if the election were held today, and Libertarian Daniel P. Lutz would receive 2%, with 6% undecided.

“Governor Justice has many advantages going into the November 3 general election,” Repass said. “First, the Governor is well known and has high name recognition statewide, while his challenger, Ben Salango, is not as well known. The Governor also has been visible to residents via statewide video news briefings since the start of COVID-19.”

“Additionally, the pool of undecided voters is smaller than in past year general elections. Most voters already know who they intend to vote for governor,” Repass added.

The overall confidence interval for the survey is +/- 4.6 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level, according to MetroNews.

