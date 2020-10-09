Grafton Trick-or-Treating guidelines among the COVID-19 pandemic

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s news we’ve all been waiting for, trick-or-treating guidelines. While some areas are still in talks over setting times for trick-or-treating, some cities have released their guidelines as long as the counties don’t go past a certain number of COVID-19 cases.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to present challenges at every turn, and trick-or-treating is no exception.

Some communities may opt out of trick-or-treating altogether.

"If we have orange or red, there will be no trick or treating,” said Grafton City Clerk Larry Richman.

Clerk Richman says if Taylor County is in the red or even orange, trick-or-treating could be canceled.

“That’s what they decided in the meeting last Tuesday when they met,” said Clerk Richmond.

Others have instituted coronavirus-related restrictions in an attempt to keep people safe.

Deputy Mayor Rachel Fetty says Morgantown residents who are handing out candy should.

Be innovative and don’t use a communal candy bowl; space candy out on a table or group candy in individual grab-and-go bags; don’t hand out candy if you or someone in your home is sick; keep your porch lights out if you do not want to participate.

"Wear a mask and we don’t mean a Freddy Kr mask, we means a cloth mask or approved to perfect folks against COVID-19,” said Mayor Fetty.

