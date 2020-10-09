Health officials report 382 new cases of COVID-19, the most cases reported in one day in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 382 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Friday. The most cases reported in one day in W.Va.

It brings the total count to 17,707.

DHHR officials also reported six additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Friday bringing the death count to 376.

The patients were a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 64-year old male from Cabell County, a 70-year old female from Logan County, a 65-year old male from Wayne County, a 68-year old female from Jackson County, and a 61-year old female from Fayette County.

“We continue to grieve the loss of more West Virginians today,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our deepest sympathies are expressed to their families.”

DHHR officials said 4,435 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 164 patients are currently hospitalized. 57 patients are in ICU, and 25 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (130), Berkeley (1,187), Boone (267), Braxton (16), Brooke (128), Cabell (978), Calhoun (29), Clay (48), Doddridge (40), Fayette (678), Gilmer (50), Grant (169), Greenbrier (142), Hampshire (115), Hancock (165), Hardy (98), Harrison (498), Jackson (311), Jefferson (470), Kanawha (3,054), Lewis (47), Lincoln (195), Logan (688), Marion (318), Marshall (196), Mason (154), McDowell (96), Mercer (450), Mineral (181), Mingo (427), Monongalia (2,135), Monroe (166), Morgan (73), Nicholas (136), Ohio (408), Pendleton (55), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (60), Preston (168), Putnam (675), Raleigh (596), Randolph (303), Ritchie (18), Roane (65), Summers (62), Taylor (151), Tucker (44), Tyler (20), Upshur (168), Wayne (428), Webster (9), Wetzel (67), Wirt (19), Wood (401), Wyoming (135).

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Mingo, Nicholas, Taylor, and Wood counties, and Saturday in Wood County:

Mingo County, October 9, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, County Highway 65/12, Delbarton, WV

Nicholas County, October 9, 1:00 PM – 4 PM, Nazarene Camp, 6461 Webster Road, Summersville, WV

Taylor County, October 9, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Wood County, October 9: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV

Wood County, October 10: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV

