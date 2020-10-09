Advertisement

Health officials report 382 new cases of COVID-19, the most cases reported in one day in W.Va.

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 382 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Friday. The most cases reported in one day in W.Va.

It brings the total count to 17,707.

DHHR officials also reported six additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Friday bringing the death count to 376.

The patients were a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 64-year old male from Cabell County, a 70-year old female from Logan County, a 65-year old male from Wayne County, a 68-year old female from Jackson County, and a 61-year old female from Fayette County.

“We continue to grieve the loss of more West Virginians today,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our deepest sympathies are expressed to their families.”

DHHR officials said 4,435 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 164 patients are currently hospitalized. 57 patients are in ICU, and 25 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (130), Berkeley (1,187), Boone (267), Braxton (16), Brooke (128), Cabell (978), Calhoun (29), Clay (48), Doddridge (40), Fayette (678), Gilmer (50), Grant (169), Greenbrier (142), Hampshire (115), Hancock (165), Hardy (98), Harrison (498), Jackson (311), Jefferson (470), Kanawha (3,054), Lewis (47), Lincoln (195), Logan (688), Marion (318), Marshall (196), Mason (154), McDowell (96), Mercer (450), Mineral (181), Mingo (427), Monongalia (2,135), Monroe (166), Morgan (73), Nicholas (136), Ohio (408), Pendleton (55), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (60), Preston (168), Putnam (675), Raleigh (596), Randolph (303), Ritchie (18), Roane (65), Summers (62), Taylor (151), Tucker (44), Tyler (20), Upshur (168), Wayne (428), Webster (9), Wetzel (67), Wirt (19), Wood (401), Wyoming (135).

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Mingo, Nicholas, Taylor, and Wood counties, and Saturday in Wood County:

  • Mingo County, October 9, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, County Highway 65/12, Delbarton, WV
  • Nicholas County, October 9, 1:00 PM – 4 PM, Nazarene Camp, 6461 Webster Road, Summersville, WV
  • Taylor County, October 9, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV
  • Wood County, October 9: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV
  • Wood County, October 10: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV

Latest News

News

MISSING: Police search for Garrett County teen

Updated: 6 hours ago
They say Danelle Ruth Miller, 14, was last seen on Wednesday, October 7, after she left her home in the Grantsville area of Garrett County, Maryland.

News

Remains of missing Buckhannon hunter found in Utah

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
The remains of a man from Buckhannon who went missing during a hunting trip nearly one year ago have been found in the forest where he was last seen.

News

Faimont man has a passion for power washing

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Fairmont native who owns Powerwash Bros Mitch Wood wants to do what he can to help the community.

News

Powerwashing Fairmont

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Human Remains MoTown

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Virgin Hyperloop WDTV

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Grafton man found guilty today of kidnapping, wanton endangerment and use or presentment of a firearm

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Grafton man found guilty today of kidnapping, wanton endangerment and use or presentment of a firearm

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Utt was found guilty of one count of kidnapping, one count of wanton endangerment and one count of use or presentment of a firearm.

News

Randolph County Commission: the Cain Annex building has been closed

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Randolph County Commission announced that the Cain Annex building has been closed until Tuesday due to another positive test in the same office within that building.

News

The Biden campaign started selling fly swatters right after the debate. They’ve already sold out

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
the Biden campaign tweeted a photo of Joe Biden with a fly swatter and a caption that said, “Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly.”