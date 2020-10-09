Advertisement

Hurricane Delta: FEMA deploys additional workers, resources to Gulf Coast

A neighbored that was hit by Hurricane Laura is seen ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)
A neighbored that was hit by Hurricane Laura is seen ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)(Gerald Herbrt | AP)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Nearly 500 additional federal responders have been deployed to the Gulf Coast to assist in the response to Hurricane Delta.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been authorized by President Trump to provide personnel and emergency protective measures to several counties and parishes in Louisiana and Mississippi. FEMA says a request from Alabama is currently under review.

According to the agency, FEMA has pre-staged over 5 million meals, more than 4.5 million liters of bottled water, and more than 270 generators. Blankets, tarps, roof sheeting, and cots are also available to each affected state, based on need and requests to the agency.

“FEMA has been in Louisiana for months,” said Assistant Administrator for FEMA’s Field Operations Division John Rabin. “Since Hurricane Laura hit almost 6 weeks ago, we have had a significant presence of FEMA employees to help respond to and recover from Laura.”

Experts are calling this a record setting hurricane season. For the sixth time, people in Louisiana are fleeing their homes while emergency officials ramp up response efforts. Hurricane Delta is expected to hit areas that have already been ravaged by Hurricane Laura in August. Local officials are also under the pressure of balancing evacuations and the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s a lot of challenges that we’ve seen during this hurricane season,” said Rabin. “The biggest one is ‘how do we operate in a covid environment?’ We have to make sure we are doing everything we can to help them recover in an environment that is challenging.”

Delta is expected to make landfall Friday evening. For information on how to apply for FEMA assistance, you can visit FEMA.gov.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mon County bars will be allowed to open Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Gov. Justice said that he will be sending more ABCA agents and more State Police to the area to enforce guidelines.

News

Free COVID-19 testing in Clarksburg

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
COVID-19 testing today and tomorrow at Nathan Goff Armory in Clarksburg.

News

Upshur County Schools see uptick in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
The Upshur County School district reported additional positive COVID-19 cases of school staff and students Thursday morning.

News

Health officials report 382 new cases of COVID-19, the most cases reported in one day in W.Va.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
382 is the most cases reported in one day in W.Va.

News

MISSING: Police search for Garrett County teen

Updated: 10 hours ago
They say Danelle Ruth Miller, 14, was last seen on Wednesday, October 7, after she left her home in the Grantsville area of Garrett County, Maryland.

Latest News

News

Remains of missing Buckhannon hunter found in Utah

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
The remains of a man from Buckhannon who went missing during a hunting trip nearly one year ago have been found in the forest where he was last seen.

News

Faimont man has a passion for power washing

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Fairmont native who owns Powerwash Bros Mitch Wood wants to do what he can to help the community.

News

Powerwashing Fairmont

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Human Remains MoTown

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Virgin Hyperloop WDTV

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Grafton man found guilty today of kidnapping, wanton endangerment and use or presentment of a firearm

Updated: 22 hours ago