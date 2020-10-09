Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 9, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s going to start out nice today, with only a few clouds here and there, but as we head into the afternoon and evening hours, we’ll start having more clouds rolling through. Southerly winds will bring warm air into our region, so expect highs above 70 today. Clouds will start rolling in during the afternoon, and then on Saturday evening, we’ll start seeing Delta’s remnants push through, bringing rain showers that will stick around until Monday morning. Most of the rain will come on Sunday, but since we have been so dry for several days, flooding is not a major threat. Still, be careful with slick roads. After Monday morning, we’ll see another warm week in terms of temperatures, with mostly dry conditions after Tuesday’s morning showers.

Today: Clouds will start rolling in through the afternoon, but the Sun will be able to break through at times. Southerly winds will mean warm temperatures, so go out and enjoy the warmth while you can. High: 75.

Tonight: More clouds will start to roll through, leading to dreary night skies, but at least it will be warmer than this morning. Low: 59.

Saturday: Some rain showers could come in the morning, but most will come in the afternoon and evening hours, with most of them staying in central and southern West Virginia. Still, you might want to keep a rain coat with you for the day. High: 73.

Sunday: Most of Delta’s remnants will push through Sunday, leading to a dreary, rainy afternoon. There will be bouts of heavy rain, so make sure to be careful on those slick roads. High: 72.

