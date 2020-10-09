Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 9, 2020

Warmer Than Yesterday, But It’s Going To Be Cloudy
By Joseph Williams
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s going to start out nice today, with only a few clouds here and there, but as we head into the afternoon and evening hours, we’ll start having more clouds rolling through. Southerly winds will bring warm air into our region, so expect highs above 70 today. Clouds will start rolling in during the afternoon, and then on Saturday evening, we’ll start seeing Delta’s remnants push through, bringing rain showers that will stick around until Monday morning. Most of the rain will come on Sunday, but since we have been so dry for several days, flooding is not a major threat. Still, be careful with slick roads. After Monday morning, we’ll see another warm week in terms of temperatures, with mostly dry conditions after Tuesday’s morning showers.

Today: Clouds will start rolling in through the afternoon, but the Sun will be able to break through at times. Southerly winds will mean warm temperatures, so go out and enjoy the warmth while you can. High: 75.

Tonight: More clouds will start to roll through, leading to dreary night skies, but at least it will be warmer than this morning. Low: 59.

Saturday: Some rain showers could come in the morning, but most will come in the afternoon and evening hours, with most of them staying in central and southern West Virginia. Still, you might want to keep a rain coat with you for the day. High: 73.

Sunday: Most of Delta’s remnants will push through Sunday, leading to a dreary, rainy afternoon. There will be bouts of heavy rain, so make sure to be careful on those slick roads. High: 72.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Thursday Night Forecast | October 8th 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Colleen Campbell
Our dry pattern is interrupted by the leftovers of Delta, bringing cloud cover first followed by some rain towards the end of the weekend.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast October 8th 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 8, 2020

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:48 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Williams
It's going to be a cool, nice day this Thursday, but we'll start seeing clouds rolling through soon. Find out when and why right here!

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast 10 7 2020

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT

Latest News

Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast | October 7th 2020

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Winds become later tonight, cooler temperatures tomorrow before tropical moisture pulls in from the South and rain greets us this weekend.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 pm Forecast October 7th 2020

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 7, 2020

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:44 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Williams
It's a lovely morning so far, but that raises the question of when we'll cool down again. Find out when and why right here!

Forecast

Tuesday Night Forecast | October 6th 2020

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
A pleasant dry pattern with warmer air will hang with us for today and tomorrow. Wednesday will be windy with cooler temperatures for Thursday before tropical moisture returns by late Friday.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast October 6th 2020

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM forecast 10 6 2020

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT