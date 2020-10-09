Mary Emma Roberts Mary Emma Roberts, 68, of Weston entered eternal rest on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in the comfort of her daughter’s home and surrounded by loving family. She was born in Bethesda, MD, on January 18, 1952, a daughter of the late Arthur Dale and Annie Lee Minke Shelby. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by one sister, Audrey Wolfolk. Cherishing their memories of Mary are two children: Tammy Turner and husband, Kristopher “Chad”, of Weston, and Charles B. Roberts Jr. of Front Royal, VA; three grandchildren: Kirby Miller Jr. and wife, Sara, of Jane Lew, Racheal Miller and fiancé, Cody Montgomery, of Weston, and Samantha Roberts and fiancé, Thomas Jones, of Front Royal, VA; three great-grandchildren: Colt Miller, Ryleigh Barr, and Sophia Jones; one step-great-grandchild whom she considered her own, Briella Montgomery; five siblings: Dora Mullinax and companion, Gary Smith, of Weston, Anne Shelby-Brown and husband, Leonard, of Herndon, VA, Mildred Smith and fiancé, Carlton Branch, of Como, NC, Hattie Collins and husband, Tim, of Fayetteville, NC, and Edward Boyd and fiancé, Kimberly Anderson, of Martinsburg; one brother-in-law, Dwayne Wolfolk of Sterling, VA; the father of her children and long-time friend, Charles B. Roberts Sr. and wife, Janet, of Linden, VA; and several nieces and nephews. Mary grew up in Centerville and attended Lenier Intermediate School in Fairfax County. She was employed in commercial cleaning for 21 years in Virginia. Family was very important to Mary and when her daughter moved to West Virginia, Mary followed in order to remain close. She spent 6 years cleaning for Stonewall Resort before retiring. In retirement, Mary loved her movie, dinner, and lunch dates with her friends and having the family over for cookouts. She also enjoyed creating beautiful cross-stitch pieces that will be treasured by her family forever. Mary also liked working Thomas Kincaid wildlife portrait puzzles and watching the hummingbirds and cardinals at her daughter’s house. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required for all indoor events. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Wease Day officiating. Interment will follow at Broad Run Church Cemetery. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Mary Emma Roberts. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

Mary Emma Roberts, (Mary Emma Roberts,)