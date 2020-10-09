MEC Delaying Winter Sports Until At Least Jan. 1, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain East Conference has announced that winter sports will not start before Jan. 1, 2021.

The conference’s board of directors voted for the decision unanimously. The MEC joins the majority of NCAA Division II conferences across the country to not start winter sports until January 2021.

“We are disappointed to delay the start of winter sports, largely due to the challenges with acquiring the needed volume of testing supplies, but we are committed to pursuing every route available that will allow those student-athletes to have a meaningful season, retain a year of eligibility and still compete for conference and national championships,” Commissioner Reid Amos said. “We strongly believe that student-athletes in winter sports deserve the same eligibility relief that has already been afforded to fall and spring student-athletes, principally due to the loss of their national championship events last year and that the experience for all winter sport student-athletes will be significantly compromised by the effects of the pandemic. Our ultimate decisions regarding the length of schedules for our winter sports are dependent on whether or not present NCAA relief options are expanded for the benefit of our winter student-athletes.”

Also, the board announced it is pursuing strategies that will preserve a year of eligibility for student-athletes competing in winter sports. Future scheduling and championship dates will be announced at a later date.

