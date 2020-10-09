Advertisement

MEC Delaying Winter Sports Until At Least Jan. 1, 2021

Sports impacted include men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s indoor track and field and wrestling.
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain East Conference has announced that winter sports will not start before Jan. 1, 2021.

The conference’s board of directors voted for the decision unanimously. The MEC joins the majority of NCAA Division II conferences across the country to not start winter sports until January 2021.

“We are disappointed to delay the start of winter sports, largely due to the challenges with acquiring the needed volume of testing supplies, but we are committed to pursuing every route available that will allow those student-athletes to have a meaningful season, retain a year of eligibility and still compete for conference and national championships,” Commissioner Reid Amos said. “We strongly believe that student-athletes in winter sports deserve the same eligibility relief that has already been afforded to fall and spring student-athletes, principally due to the loss of their national championship events last year and that the experience for all winter sport student-athletes will be significantly compromised by the effects of the pandemic. Our ultimate decisions regarding the length of schedules for our winter sports are dependent on whether or not present NCAA relief options are expanded for the benefit of our winter student-athletes.”

Also, the board announced it is pursuing strategies that will preserve a year of eligibility for student-athletes competing in winter sports. Future scheduling and championship dates will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

West Virginia women’s basketball incorporating new players in unconventional preseason

Updated: 18 hours ago
Mountaineers added six new players this offseason

Sports

WVU looks to incorporate new players in unconventional preseason

Updated: 18 hours ago

Sports

East Fairmont falls to Clay County, 34-14

Updated: 19 hours ago
Bees drop to 1-5 on the season

Sports

WVU Men’s Basketball begins preseason camp next week with many familiar faces

Updated: 19 hours ago
2020-21 season schedule still being finalized

Latest News

Sports

Gilmer County’s game vs. Pendleton County called off

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:06 PM EDT
Due to medical precautions

Sports

Clay-Battelle to debut vs. Valley-Wetzel Saturday

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT
Cee Bees will play first game of 2020

Sports

2020 WV State High School Golf Tournament

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT

Sports

Haddix makes history for Hawks

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:23 PM EDT
Premier Bank Player of the Week

Sports

North Marion finishes as runner-up at 2020 WV High School State Golf Championship

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT
Michael Harris is state’s runner-up

Sports

University rallies to force 2-2 draw at Fairmont Senior

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT
Hawks scored game tying goal with under 2 minutes to play