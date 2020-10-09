Advertisement

MISSING: Police search for Garrett County teen

Danelle Ruth Miller missing Maryland teen
Danelle Ruth Miller missing Maryland teen(WDTV 5 News)
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:33 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARRETT COUNTY, MD (WDTV) - Maryland State Police are searching for a missing runaway teenager.

Police say Danelle Ruth Miller, 14, was last seen on Wednesday, October 7, after she left her home in the Grantsville area of Garrett County, Maryland.

Miller was last seen wearing a black zip up jacket, blue jeans, green tennis shoes and a blue and gold Northern Huskies backpack.

She is around 5′7″ tall and weighs 135 lbs., has a medium build with brown eyes and black shoulder length hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police at 301-387-1101 or 301-895-1101.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Remains of missing Buckhannon hunter found in Utah

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
The remains of a man from Buckhannon who went missing during a hunting trip nearly one year ago have been found in the forest where he was last seen.

News

Faimont man has a passion for power washing

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Fairmont native who owns Powerwash Bros Mitch Wood wants to do what he can to help the community.

News

Powerwashing Fairmont

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Human Remains MoTown

Updated: 10 hours ago

Latest News

News

Virgin Hyperloop WDTV

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Grafton man found guilty today of kidnapping, wanton endangerment and use or presentment of a firearm

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Grafton man found guilty today of kidnapping, wanton endangerment and use or presentment of a firearm

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Utt was found guilty of one count of kidnapping, one count of wanton endangerment and one count of use or presentment of a firearm.

News

Randolph County Commission: the Cain Annex building has been closed

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Randolph County Commission announced that the Cain Annex building has been closed until Tuesday due to another positive test in the same office within that building.

News

The Biden campaign started selling fly swatters right after the debate. They’ve already sold out

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
the Biden campaign tweeted a photo of Joe Biden with a fly swatter and a caption that said, “Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly.”

News

West Virginia ranked highest risk for animal collision

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia drivers have a 1 in 37 chance of colliding with an animal while driving.