MISSING: Police search for Garrett County teen

GARRETT COUNTY, MD (WDTV) - Maryland State Police are searching for a missing runaway teenager.

Police say Danelle Ruth Miller, 14, was last seen on Wednesday, October 7, after she left her home in the Grantsville area of Garrett County, Maryland.

Miller was last seen wearing a black zip up jacket, blue jeans, green tennis shoes and a blue and gold Northern Huskies backpack.

She is around 5′7″ tall and weighs 135 lbs., has a medium build with brown eyes and black shoulder length hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police at 301-387-1101 or 301-895-1101.

