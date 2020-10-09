Advertisement

Mon County bars will be allowed to open Tuesday

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced at his press conference today that Monongalia County bars will reopen Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Gov. Justice said that with this reopening, he will be sending more Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (ABCA) agents and more State Police to the area to enforce guidelines.

In his press briefing, Gov. Justice goes on to say to say that if any bars are caught not following the guidelines, they will have their license suspended and the bar will be shut down.

