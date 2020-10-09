Advertisement

United Way of Marion and Taylor County preparing for winter clothing drive

warm coats warm hearts
warm coats warm hearts(Veronica Ogbe)
By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Winter is approaching and United Way of Marion and Taylor County is preparing to provide winter items to those in need.

The Warm Coats Warm Hearts drive will begin Oct. 15 and go until Dec. 31.

Community members can donate new or gently worn children and adult items, like coats, gloves, or boots.

The community impact director, Emily Swain, said this drive is even more important this year due to the pandemic.

“We just really want to offer people the chance to have dignity and warmth throughout the winter,” Swain said. “Having that jacket on while you’re waiting for the bus or you have to go to the doctor or the grocery store, that can really make or break someone’s ability to function in the winter time,” she said.

Visit their website to find out where donations are being accepted.

