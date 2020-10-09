Advertisement

Upshur County Schools see uptick in COVID-19 cases

There are now nine total cases among students and staff
By Jordan Darensbourg
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County School district reported additional positive COVID-19 cases of school staff and students Thursday morning.

While the exact number of new cases was not specified in the press release, the district confirmed that four students and five staff members total have tested positive for COVID-19. Dr. Jeff Harvey, a safety expert with the JH Consulting Agency, says that this rate is similar to that of the county as a whole.

“The spike in our cases in Upshur County Schools mirrors the overall spike of cases in Upshur County.” Harvey said.

Of the four students, two are in elementary schools, one is at the Fred Eberle Technical Center and one is a full-time remote student.

