WVU Men’s Basketball begins preseason camp next week with many familiar faces

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer men’s basketball is still working to finalize its 2020-21 season schedule, but in the meantime, the team will ramp up its work and begin preseason camp on October 15.

WVU, who went -- last season and was on its way to the NCAA tournament before it was canceled due to COVID-19, returns four of five starters from a year ago.

That includes the dynamic frontcourt duo of sophomore Oscar Tshiebwe and junior Derek Culver. The two combined for 22 points and 18 rebounds a game last year and both earned all Big 12 selections in the process.

As for the schedule, WVU will play 9 nonconference games and 18 Big 12 contests. So far, the non-con games on the schedule are the Big 12 Big East Battle and SEC Big 12 Challenge. The Mountaineers begin their season with a 3-game tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota with the likes of Ohio State and Duke.

