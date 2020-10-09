Advertisement

Your Community Foundation impacts nonprofits with emergency funding during pandemic

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - As the pandemic continues, nonprofits have felt the impact financially.

The Your Community Foundation (YCF) has recently awarded 5 grants to local nonprofits in the north central area, averaging over $10,000.

RESET Inc. is one that received 2500 dollars to help continue their services. They are a nonprofit that provides services to children in Kindergarten to eighth grade through their Rising Star program. They also prepare fresh meals for children in the area and right now they are working to get people registered to vote.

“The area that we serve is predominantly low income and it’s a community of color,” Sherry Kinder, the executive director of RESET said.

With the area they are focused on, RESET aims to provide equal opportunities to those in the area.

“We work on teaching our children how to enjoy and grow within the community their in and learn how to give back, but mostly we want them to have strong academic achievement,” Kinder said.

With the funding RESET received, Kinder says it will help them continue providing a safe environment for children to enter, even during the pandemic.

For YCF, RESET’s goal is music to their ears, as they focus on supplying funds to nonprofits that provide food, shelter and safety to the community.

“Giving is what we do,” Meshia Bridges, a YCF board member said. “We have this emergency impact fund in place for these times and what a better time,” she said.

Since July YCF has been able to make 47 COVID-19 relief grants totaling over $100,000.

