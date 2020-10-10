Advertisement

Attorney general not quarantining after White House meeting

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2019, file photo, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey speaks at a news conference in Martinsburg, W.Va. The West Virginia Supreme Court on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, upheld a so-called right-to-work law, overturning a lower court ruling that had sided with labor unions. Morrisey called the latest decision a &amp;ldquo;major victory for worker choice.&amp;rdquo; (Matthew Umstead/The Herald-Mail via AP, FIle)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (AP) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has opted not to quarantine or take other precautions after attending a White House meeting last month hosted by President Donald Trump, Morrisey’s spokesman told a newspaper.

Morrisey attended the Sept. 23 roundtable discussion on “Protecting Consumers from Social Media Abuses,” the Charleston Gazette-Mai l reported. Nine days later, Trump was hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. His doctors indicated he began experiencing symptoms of the disease earlier in the day.

Morrisey “was not in close proximity of the president during that meeting fifteen days ago,” the Republican attorney general’s press secretary, Curtis Johnson, said in a statement.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the incubation period for COVID-19 — the period from exposure to the virus to first symptoms — may range from two to 14 days. That makes it possible that Trump was infected when Morrisey attended the Sept. 23 meeting, days before what is believed to be a super-spreader event during a Rose Garden ceremony to announce Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee, the newspaper reported.

CDC protocols call for people who have been in contact with someone infected with COVID-19 to stay at home and avoid contact with others for 14 days.

