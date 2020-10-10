Christian youth organization holds Walk for Restoration fundraiser for teens struggling with addiction

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Northern Appalachian Teen Challenge held its second annual Walk of Restoration fundraiser in Nutter Fort.

The teen challenge is a year-long program for women that struggle with life-controlling problems.

The program teaches women ways to cope and rebuild their lives with a biblical foundation.

The walk started last year as a fundraiser to help pay enrollment fees for women who want to be in the program but may not be able to afford it.

Leader Aaron Plumley explained what the organization provided for the women.

“They go through a series of classes, work skills, ethics training and a lot of individual one on one counseling, and teachings to help them live free from addictions and other life-controlling problems,” he said.

The women in the program walked 10 miles on the trail at Clarksburg City Park.

People were able to sponsor a walker to donate.

Plumley added the goal was to raise $25,000 to cover enrollment for next year’s students coming into the program.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.