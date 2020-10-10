City of Elkins one step closer to an updated charter

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The local community took one step forward in the process of changing Elkins' City charter for the first time since 1901.

The city of Elkins released the latest updates to the charter draft.

It’s been documented that Elkins has looked to make a change since 2004, according to City Clerk, Jessica Sutton.

However, the process kicked off in 2018. Now the city was in hopes to have an updated charter by April 2021

Sutton said there are quite a few changes outlined in the draft. However, the biggest change would switch the authority of their government.

“A switch from our Strong Council Weak Mayor system to a Mayor Manager style. That language is included in the draft also included would be the authorities and responsibilities assigned to that manager,” she added.

The draft would be available to the public beginning October 10 on the City of Elkins website with more details about potential changes to the charter.

