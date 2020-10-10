Advertisement

Eight Local High School Football Games Canceled in Week 7

17 total games will not be played across the state this week
High School Football
High School Football(wdtv)
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Eight high school football games in North Central West Virginia and 17 total across the state will not be played this week as a result of Saturday’s DHHR color-coded map release.

Harrison, Doddridge and Upshur counties are orange while Upshur and Randolph counties are gold. All other counties in our region are green.

Listed below are the canceled and rescheduled games.

Canceled

Ravenswood at Doddridge County

Elkins at Bridgeport

Liberty at East Fairmont

Fairmont Senior at Robert C. Byrd

South Harrison at Tygarts Valley

Roane County at Lincoln

Buckhannon-Upshur at University

Philip Barbour at Moorefield

Rescheduled

Wheeling Park at University - Friday 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Fairmont Senior Blanks Weir Behind Second Half Explosion, 4-0

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Ashton Cecil and Nate Flower each scored two goals

Sports

Week 6 of the 5th Quarter

Updated: 19 hours ago
Check out highlights from week 6 of the high school football season

Sports

MEC Delaying Winter Sports Until At Least Jan. 1, 2021

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT
Sports impacted include men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s indoor track and field and wrestling.

Sports

West Virginia women’s basketball incorporating new players in unconventional preseason

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:02 AM EDT
Mountaineers added six new players this offseason

Latest News

Sports

WVU looks to incorporate new players in unconventional preseason

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:01 AM EDT

Sports

East Fairmont falls to Clay County, 34-14

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:32 AM EDT
Bees drop to 1-5 on the season

Sports

WVU Men’s Basketball begins preseason camp next week with many familiar faces

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:20 AM EDT
2020-21 season schedule still being finalized

Sports

Gilmer County’s game vs. Pendleton County called off

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:06 PM EDT
Due to medical precautions

Sports

Clay-Battelle to debut vs. Valley-Wetzel Saturday

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT
Cee Bees will play first game of 2020

Sports

2020 WV State High School Golf Tournament

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT