Eight Local High School Football Games Canceled in Week 7

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Eight high school football games in North Central West Virginia and 17 total across the state will not be played this week as a result of Saturday’s DHHR color-coded map release.

Harrison, Doddridge and Upshur counties are orange while Upshur and Randolph counties are gold. All other counties in our region are green.

Listed below are the canceled and rescheduled games.

Canceled

Ravenswood at Doddridge County

Elkins at Bridgeport

Liberty at East Fairmont

Fairmont Senior at Robert C. Byrd

South Harrison at Tygarts Valley

Roane County at Lincoln

Buckhannon-Upshur at University

Philip Barbour at Moorefield

Rescheduled

Wheeling Park at University - Friday 7:30 p.m.

