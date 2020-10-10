Eight Local High School Football Games Canceled in Week 7
17 total games will not be played across the state this week
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Eight high school football games in North Central West Virginia and 17 total across the state will not be played this week as a result of Saturday’s DHHR color-coded map release.
Harrison, Doddridge and Upshur counties are orange while Upshur and Randolph counties are gold. All other counties in our region are green.
Listed below are the canceled and rescheduled games.
Canceled
Ravenswood at Doddridge County
Elkins at Bridgeport
Liberty at East Fairmont
Fairmont Senior at Robert C. Byrd
South Harrison at Tygarts Valley
Roane County at Lincoln
Buckhannon-Upshur at University
Philip Barbour at Moorefield
Rescheduled
Wheeling Park at University - Friday 7:30 p.m.
