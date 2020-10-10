Fairmont Senior Blanks Weir Behind Second Half Explosion, 4-0

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior found a rhythm in the second half lifting the Polar Bears to a 4-0 blanking of Weir Saturday at East-West Stadium.

Nate Flower and Ashton Cecil each scored two goals in the game. Flower scored within the first two minutes of the contest, but excellent goalkeeping by Weir’s Jonathan Howard kept the Red Riders in the game with a halftime score of 1-0.

In the second half, the Polar Bears scored three goals. With the victory, Fairmont Senior improves to 13-3 overall

