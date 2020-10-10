Advertisement

Fairmont Senior Blanks Weir Behind Second Half Explosion, 4-0

Ashton Cecil and Nate Flower each scored two goals
Fairmont Senior boys soccer
Fairmont Senior boys soccer(wdtv)
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior found a rhythm in the second half lifting the Polar Bears to a 4-0 blanking of Weir Saturday at East-West Stadium.

Nate Flower and Ashton Cecil each scored two goals in the game. Flower scored within the first two minutes of the contest, but excellent goalkeeping by Weir’s Jonathan Howard kept the Red Riders in the game with a halftime score of 1-0.

In the second half, the Polar Bears scored three goals. With the victory, Fairmont Senior improves to 13-3 overall

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Eight Local High School Football Games Canceled in Week 7

Updated: 59 minutes ago
17 total games will not be played across the state this week

Sports

Week 6 of the 5th Quarter

Updated: 19 hours ago
Check out highlights from week 6 of the high school football season

Sports

MEC Delaying Winter Sports Until At Least Jan. 1, 2021

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT
Sports impacted include men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s indoor track and field and wrestling.

Sports

West Virginia women’s basketball incorporating new players in unconventional preseason

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:02 AM EDT
Mountaineers added six new players this offseason

Latest News

Sports

WVU looks to incorporate new players in unconventional preseason

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:01 AM EDT

Sports

East Fairmont falls to Clay County, 34-14

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:32 AM EDT
Bees drop to 1-5 on the season

Sports

WVU Men’s Basketball begins preseason camp next week with many familiar faces

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:20 AM EDT
2020-21 season schedule still being finalized

Sports

Gilmer County’s game vs. Pendleton County called off

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:06 PM EDT
Due to medical precautions

Sports

Clay-Battelle to debut vs. Valley-Wetzel Saturday

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT
Cee Bees will play first game of 2020

Sports

2020 WV State High School Golf Tournament

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT