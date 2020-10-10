Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing in Clarksburg over the weekend

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - As COVID-19 numbers rose in West Virginia, more free testing was held.

Sergeant Brian Bigler, a leader of the event, said the hope was to give community members the opportunity to be tested for free with no proof of insurance necessary.

Bigler said it was a short process that can help keep everyone in the community safe.

He added he thinks the asymptomatic spread needs to get under control to decrease the state’s positive results.

“For everybody to get tested, even if you’re not feeling bad. Cause you know, you can be asymptomatic, as I said before. You know we really want to stop this, and where we can stop this is getting tested, and finding out if you’ve been exposed,” he said.

Bigler added that people have been receiving their results within 2-3 business days after the event. He encouraged people to quarantine until they received their results.

Testing was held at 5 Armory Road in Clarksburg as follows:

October 9 - 2 p.m.- 6 p.m.

October 10 - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

October 11 - 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

