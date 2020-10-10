Advertisement

Health officials report 206 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.

The DHHR Coronavirus Dashboard as of Saturday, 10/10.
The DHHR Coronavirus Dashboard as of Saturday, 10/10.(WV DHHR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 206 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Saturday.

It brings the total count to 17,913.

DHHR officials also reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Saturday bringing the death count to 381.

DHHR officials say the deaths were of a 78-year old male from Mercer County, a 92-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, a 96-year old female from Fayette County, and a 71-year old male from Kanawha County.

“We send our sympathy to these families and ask all West Virginians to abide by the guidelines to protect one another,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary in a release Saturday morning.

DHHR officials said 4,446 cases are currently active.

Free COVID-19 testing is offered in Barbour, Doddridge, Harrison and Randolph counties today.

  • Barbour County, October 10, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Barbour County Fairgrounds, 113 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV
  • Doddridge County, October 10, 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV
  • Harrison County, October 10, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, West Virginia National Guard Armory, 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV
  • Randolph County, October 10, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

On Sunday testing will be held in Upshur county as well at Buckhannon-Upshur High School from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Below is a breakdown of coronavirus cases by county:

Barbour (133), Berkeley (1,202), Boone (267), Braxton (18), Brooke (134), Cabell (989), Calhoun (30), Clay (48), Doddridge (49), Fayette (687), Gilmer (51), Grant (172), Greenbrier (141), Hampshire (116), Hancock (170), Hardy (98), Harrison (510), Jackson (313), Jefferson (472), Kanawha (3,080), Lewis (48), Lincoln (198), Logan (675), Marion (319), Marshall (201), Mason (155), McDowell (99), Mercer (456), Mineral (182), Mingo (437), Monongalia (2,142), Monroe (167), Morgan (72), Nicholas (140), Ohio (409), Pendleton (56), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (61), Preston (170), Putnam (694), Raleigh (604), Randolph (312), Ritchie (18), Roane (65), Summers (63), Taylor (151), Tucker (46), Tyler (20), Upshur (175), Wayne (437), Webster (9), Wetzel (68), Wirt (20), Wood (408), Wyoming (136).

