Saturday Night Forecast | October 10th, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Delta is now a remnant low centered over northeastern Mississippi, and it will be a rainmaker for our region starting tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and in areas east of I-79. We’ll have mainly sunshine during the day Monday, before a frontal boundary slides in from the west which will bring us another rain chance overnight into Tuesday morning, after which we’ll be dry most of next week.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain showers with heaviest amounts east of I-79. Also a bit breezy, as with every tropical remnant low. High: 70

Monday: Aside from a few early sprinkles, sun mixed with clouds and drier conditions overall. High: 73

Tuesday: Aside from a few remaining showers from overnight, mostly sunny for most of the day. High: 68