Advertisement

Study shows West Virginia lacking in mental health resources and wanting help

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A recent study done by The United Way of the National Capital Area for every state in the U.S. shows that West Virginia is one of the lowest in mental health.

The study shows that West Virginia has the third-largest disparity in residents to mental health providers (770 residents to every one mental health provider). It also shows that Mountain State residents have the fifth-highest level of discomfort in seeking mental health assistance; study shows that 28 percent of W. Va. residents are uncomfortable seeking mental health assistance.

Mental health experts in the Wood County area say that a lot of this is due to a lack of funding for licensed professional they can afford at their facilities.

“We’re trying to do some things to accommodate higher salaries for individuals that we can employ. We’ve got some grants to help us with that," says Westbrook Health Services CEO, Kevin Trippett.

They also say that a lot of the disparity is the cause of transportation as a good amount of residents are in more rural areas in the state.

“West Virginia is a very diverse state, we have a lot of rural areas,” says Trippett. "And sometimes transportation becomes a barrier. Especially in the very rural areas of West Virginia. There’s not an abundance of providers.”

Trippett believes that the use of telehealth is showing to help with the disparity and transportation issue.

Data from this same study shows that young adults ages 18 through 24 show the least willingness to seek mental health assistance amongst all age demographics. Mental health experts attribute this to stigma.

If you would like to look into more on this study, you can click on this link to see why some of the numbers are resulting in this manner.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Families of veterans linked to Clarksburg VA investigation reach tentative settlements

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
The families of four veterans who died while in the care of the Clarksburg VA Medical Center have reached tentative settlements in the civil cases filed in connection with the murders of serial killer Reta Mays.

News

United Way of Marion and Taylor County preparing for winter clothing drive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Winter is approaching and United Way of Marion and Taylor County is preparing to provide winter items to those in need.

News

Among those affected: Harrison County Senior Center to participate in Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
The Harrison County Senior Center will walk to end Alzheimer’s Sunday Oct. 11 at 2 p.m.

News

Your Community Foundation impacts nonprofits with emergency funding during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
The Your Community Foundation (YCF) has recently awarded 5 grants to local nonprofits in the north central area, averaging over $10,000.

News

Trick-or-Treating guidelines amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
It’s news we’ve all been waiting for, trick-or-treating guidelines.

Latest News

News

Fairmont State University to instate coronavirus surveillance testing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
According to a press release by University staff, saliva-based testing will be self-administered by a sample of students, faculty and staff equal to 10% of the on-campus population.

News

House Call: Negative Consequences of malnutrition

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Mountain East Conference push basketball, wrestling, track and swimming to 2021

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
According to a press release by the Mountain East Conference, basketball, swimming and track for the conference will begin no earlier than January 1st of 2021.

News

$150,000 given to fund West Virginia Women’s Commission, Gov. Justice announces

Updated: 5 hours ago
Necessary funding will be supplied to keep the West Virginia Women’s Commission running.

News

Gov. Justice leads Salango in the race for W.Va. Governor according to recent poll

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Gov. Jim Justice (R) Leads Ben Salango (D) by 19 percentage points