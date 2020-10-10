Advertisement

Tunnelton man charged in 2019 murder of Phillip “Buckie” Barlow

Quinn has been charged with first degree murder in connection to the death of Buckie Barlow.(TVRJ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It has been over a year since Phillip “Buckie” Barlow went missing from his home in Tunnelton. After weeks of searching, his body was found in a creek near the Fortney’s Mill area with his truck found burnt along the side of the road. Since then, the Preston County Sheriff’s Department have investigated the suspicious circumstances of Barlow’s death.

Phillip "Buckie" Barlow died in 2019.
Phillip "Buckie" Barlow died in 2019.(Preston County Sheriff's Department)

Saturday, deputies announced that 43-year-old Robert Joseph Quinn of Tunnelton has been charged with First Degree Murder in connection with the death of Barlow.

Quinn was arraigned as is currently awaiting trial at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Deputies say the investigation is still ongoing and further arrests are expected.

No further information on this ongoing investigation is expected to be released until major developments are made.

If you have any information on the death of Barlow, you are asked to contact the Preston County Sheriff’s Department at 304-329-1611.

