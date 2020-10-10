Advertisement

Week 6 of the 5th Quarter

Check out highlights from week 6 of the high school football season
5th Quarter
5th Quarter(wdtv)
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 1:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 6 of the high school football season is in the books. Check out highlights from this week’s games below.

Spring Valley at Fairmont Senior

Moorefield at Ritchie County

Preston at Lewis County

Cameron at Tyler Consolidated

Elkins at Tygarts Valley

Braxton County at Nicholas County

Morgantown at Wheeling Park

Jefferson at University

Clay County at East Fairmont

MEC Delaying Winter Sports Until At Least Jan. 1, 2021

Updated: 7 hours ago
Sports impacted include men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s indoor track and field and wrestling.

West Virginia women’s basketball incorporating new players in unconventional preseason

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:02 AM EDT
Mountaineers added six new players this offseason

WVU looks to incorporate new players in unconventional preseason

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:01 AM EDT

East Fairmont falls to Clay County, 34-14

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:32 AM EDT
Bees drop to 1-5 on the season

WVU Men’s Basketball begins preseason camp next week with many familiar faces

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:20 AM EDT
2020-21 season schedule still being finalized

Gilmer County’s game vs. Pendleton County called off

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:06 PM EDT
Due to medical precautions

Clay-Battelle to debut vs. Valley-Wetzel Saturday

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT
Cee Bees will play first game of 2020

2020 WV State High School Golf Tournament

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT

Haddix makes history for Hawks

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:23 PM EDT
Premier Bank Player of the Week

North Marion finishes as runner-up at 2020 WV High School State Golf Championship

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT
Michael Harris is state’s runner-up