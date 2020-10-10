WVDE: Doddridge joins Harrison and Upshur in orange category; Barbour and Randolph remain gold

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Education released the color coded map for the week of October 10th.

Harrison and Upshur counties remain in the orange category while Doddridge fell from gold to join them in the orange. Barbour and Randolph counties remain in the gold category for another week.

Barbour and Randolph counties are allowed to continue in-person learning, but athletics will be limited to in-county games or between other counties classified as orange.

Doddridge will need to suspend all in-person learning and all games scheduled for Harrison, Upshur and Doddridge teams are cancelled this upcoming week.

Around the state, no other counties have fallen into the red. The next map is expected at 5 p.m. Saturday, October 17th.

