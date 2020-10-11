Advertisement

Arnold A. Kittle

Arnold A. Kittle, 76, of Fairmont, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born on August 04, 1944, in Fairmont, a son of the late Willis Edward and Thelma Ruth (Baker) Kittle. After graduating East Fairmont High School, Arnold also went on to graduate from Fairmont State with a bachelor’s in Education and West Virginia University with master’s in Safety Management. He worked for the WV Department of Natural Resources, WV Department of Human Resources, and the WV Department of Highways. He also worked for East Fairmont High School, Fairmont Senior High School, North Marion High School, and Rivesville High School as an Industrial Arts and Driver’s Ed Teacher. He retired from the Marion County Board of Education with 34 years of service. He was a member of the Fairmont Lions Club, Moose Lodge no. 9, the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, the Good Guy Rod and Custom Car Association, Marion County Democratic Men, Big Boy Toys, the MCEA, the WVEA, the NEA, the NRA, and the West Virginia Driver’s Education Association. He cared deeply for his community. He also enjoyed antique cars, gardening, and hunting, but most of all spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Arnold is survived by son, William Lee Kittle, of Fairmont; daughter, Tracie Lynn Scott and husband Mark, of Fairmont; grandchildren: Chelsea Talerico and husband Mychal, Zach Swiger and wife Helena, and Landon; and great-grandchildren: Rylee, Carter, Bryson, and Aubrey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Helen Louise Kittle, who passed away on February 21, 2012. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Tanya Louise Kittle; granddaughter, Kirsten Glover; infant sister, Wanda Kittle; and special great uncle, Jim Reeves. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Tuesday from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m., and on Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor James Saunders officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com
Betty L. McClung McVaney
Betty L. McClung McVaney(WDTV Placeholder)
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Funerals

Ralph Wallace Masters Jr

Updated: 1 hour ago
Ralph Wallace Masters Jr

Funerals

Julia Ann Knight Foley

Updated: 1 hours ago
Julia Ann Knight Foley

Funerals

Mary Emma Roberts

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT
Mary Emma Roberts

Funerals

Charles “Chuck” Edward Hayhurst

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT
Charles “Chuck” Edward Hayhurst

Latest News

Funerals

Paul Robert “Peck” Davis

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:09 PM EDT
Paul Robert “Peck” Davis

Funerals

Mildred Lou McDaniel

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:12 PM EDT
Mildred Lou McDaniel

Funerals

Donna Michele Musser Branton

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT
Donna Michele Musser Branton

Funerals

Tony J. Gallo

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:06 PM EDT
Tony J. Gallo

Funerals

Edwin “Eddie” Lee Taylor II

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
Edwin “Eddie” Lee Taylor II

Funerals

Harlon Eugene “Gene” Currey

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:50 PM EDT
Harlon Eugene “Gene” Currey