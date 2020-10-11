Advertisement

Clay-Battelle debuts in style with 48-13 victory at Valley-Wetzel

Carson Shriver: 4 total TDs
Carson Shriver
Carson Shriver(wdtv)
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEGROVE, W.Va (WDTV) - Clay-Battelle (1-0) had to wait until Week 6 to begin its 2020 high school football season, but the Cee Bees proved it was worth the wait.

Ryan Wilson’s bunch poured in 21 points in the first quarter and never looked back as they downed Valley-Wetzel (1-4), 48-13.

Quarterback Carson Shriver was phenomenal in his first game of his sophomore campaign, rushing for 216 yards on 20 carries for 4 touchdowns. He also added a score through the air.

Gavin Streets had 151 yards on the ground with one touchdown for the Lumberjacks.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Fairmont Senior Blanks Weir Behind Second Half Explosion, 4-0

Updated: 4 hours ago
Ashton Cecil and Nate Flower each scored two goals

Sports

Eight Local High School Football Games Canceled in Week 7

Updated: 4 hours ago
17 total games will not be played across the state this week

Sports

Week 6 of the 5th Quarter

Updated: 22 hours ago
Check out highlights from week 6 of the high school football season

Sports

MEC Delaying Winter Sports Until At Least Jan. 1, 2021

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT
Sports impacted include men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s indoor track and field and wrestling.

Latest News

Sports

West Virginia women’s basketball incorporating new players in unconventional preseason

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:02 AM EDT
Mountaineers added six new players this offseason

Sports

WVU looks to incorporate new players in unconventional preseason

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:01 AM EDT

Sports

East Fairmont falls to Clay County, 34-14

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:32 AM EDT
Bees drop to 1-5 on the season

Sports

WVU Men’s Basketball begins preseason camp next week with many familiar faces

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:20 AM EDT
2020-21 season schedule still being finalized

Sports

Gilmer County’s game vs. Pendleton County called off

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:06 PM EDT
Due to medical precautions

Sports

Clay-Battelle to debut vs. Valley-Wetzel Saturday

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT
Cee Bees will play first game of 2020