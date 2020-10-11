Clay-Battelle debuts in style with 48-13 victory at Valley-Wetzel

PINEGROVE, W.Va (WDTV) - Clay-Battelle (1-0) had to wait until Week 6 to begin its 2020 high school football season, but the Cee Bees proved it was worth the wait.

Ryan Wilson’s bunch poured in 21 points in the first quarter and never looked back as they downed Valley-Wetzel (1-4), 48-13.

Quarterback Carson Shriver was phenomenal in his first game of his sophomore campaign, rushing for 216 yards on 20 carries for 4 touchdowns. He also added a score through the air.

Gavin Streets had 151 yards on the ground with one touchdown for the Lumberjacks.

