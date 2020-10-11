Costumed heroes fight back against hunger in new superhero-themed community action group

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Local superheroes fought to end hunger in Marion County.

Heroes Against Hunger started their mission last month.

The group decided to each find a costume and create a superhero alter ego to hand out food to the homeless in Marion County.

The leader of the group, who calls himself, Armored Knight the Angelic Crusader, said they want to help the homeless.

This month along with hot dogs and drinks, they handed out toys and clothing that someone donated to the group.

“Our group leaves that to the police that’s their job. That’s why they get in uniform and do the job. They do it every day we’re just here to help the homeless out,” Crusader said.

The group planned to expand its mission as more people join their group. Crusader added people could join the group Heroes Against Hunger on Facebook to get involved.

