Harrison County mother creates “Bailey Strong" benefit to support her son’s battle against liver cancer

WALLACE, W.Va (WDTV) - “Bailey Strong” was a benefit to help support Sonny “Jordan” Bailey and his family as he continues to battle liver cancer.

Bailey’s mom, Traci, helped organize the benefit where they had raffles, a cornhole tournament, food, and even a performance by The Davisson Brothers.

It wasn’t Traci’s first time doing a fundraiser for her son. She said they held an ATV ride called “Bailey Strong” two years ago when her son first battled liver cancer.

Traci said Bailey had been healthy until he started feeling pain in his side and was diagnosed with stage 3 liver cancer.

“It came back this year in June. We had that treated, and since then, he had two more lesions. So now they’re evaluating him for a transplant,” she said.

Traci hoped to raise enough money to help support Bailey and his family through his transplant.

