Julia Ann Knight Foley Julia Ann Knight Foley, 54, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at her residence following an extended illness. She was born in Philippi, WV, on April 14, 1966 a daughter of Paul Raymond and Vera Mae Bean Knight of Grafton, WV. Julia is also survived by her husband of nearly 34 years, Brian Foley, who resides at their home in Bridgeport. In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by two brothers, Larry Knight of Amite, Louisiana, and Dana Knight of Parkersburg; one sister, Paula Fawn and husband Gary of Lakeland, Florida; her mother-in-law, Rosa Foley; as well as several nieces and nephews. Julia was a 1984 graduate of Grafton High School and West Virginia Business College. She was the Treasurer for the City of Nutter Fort with 35 years of service. Julia enjoyed spending time with her horses and loved horseback riding. She was a loving wife, sister, aunt, and was especially attentive to her parents. There will be a graveside service at Woodsdale Memorial Park, Grafton, WV, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Terry Peters presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Julia’s memory to the Harrison County Humane Society, 2450 Saltwell Road, Shinnston, WV 26431 or to Copper Horse Crusade, 10952 Inland Rd, Cambridge, OH 43725. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

Julia Ann Knight Foley (Picasa | Julia Ann Knight Foley)