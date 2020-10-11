Michael Scott Hathaway, 61, of Weston departed this life unexpectedly on October 8, 2020. Born in Parkersburg, WV on November 23, 1958, the second child of Charles and Barbara (Kimble) Hathaway. Scott was a lifelong resident of Weston, WV, where he will be remembered as a devoted father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend.Scott leaves behind three beloved daughters: Chelsey (Jay) McCarthy of Weston, Abigail (Jeb) Tonkin of Horner, and Emily Hathaway (Adam Jeffries) of Morgantown; and one adoring granddaughter, Josephine McCarthy, all of whom will miss him immensely. Scott is also survived by his parents, Charles and Barbara Hathaway of Weston; his brother, Gregory (Teresa) Hathaway of Weston; his sister, Suzanne (Dan) Simmons of Coxs Mills; his committed companion, Paula Boylen of Fairmont; and several nieces, nephews, close friends, and grand-dogs. Scott graduated from Lewis County High School in 1977 and attended college at Fairmont State University where he was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He had a long and successful career in the oil and gas industry, retiring from Dominion in 2019 as a supervisor after 37 years of service. Scott was fun and outgoing as evidenced by his many friends. He enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, and golfing, and was an avid WVU sports fan. Scott could most often be found helping his daughters with their homes and farms, or at his beach house in Surfside, SC. He loved antiques, WV glass, and home restoration. Above all, Scott loved being a father and grandfather, and enjoyed spending time with his family.Scott will be deeply missed by his family and friends, and his memory will live on in the lives of those who loved him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Museum of American Glass in West Virginia and mailed to 230 West Main Ave. Weston, WV 26452, or online at http://www.magwv.com/how_to_donate.html. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bill Hunt officiating. Interment will follow at Lewis County Memorial Gardens in Weston.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Michael “Scott” Hathaway. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

