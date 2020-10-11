Advertisement

Notice of claim filed for another veteran linked to the Clarksburg VA medical center investigation

The Clarksburg, W.Va., VA hospital is seen in this file photo. (Source: WDTV/Gray News/file)
By Joe Buchanan
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Another family of a veteran linked to the investigations into the Clarksburg VA Medical Center has filed a notice of claim alleging the wrongful death of Charles Dean.

According to documents provided to 5 News by Charleston Attorney Tony O’Dell, Dean was admitted to floor 3A of the Clarksburg VA Medical Center where he was under the care of the VA serial killer Reta Mays. He died on April 26, 2017. According to documents, Dean’s family was not offered a cause of death.

Similar to the other veterans in the Clarksburg VA investigation, Dean died of hypoglycemia after, what O’Dell details as, a healthy recovery from dehydration and acute chronic kidney disease.

The notice was filed against the VA on October 8th. Just one day before O’Dell and Morgantown attorney Dino Colombo filed tentative settlements in the civil cases for five other veterans.

The notice will allow the VA six months to settle the claim with Dean’s estate before the official suit will be filed in federal court. O’Dell, in 2019, told 5 News that the federal government rarely settles these notices before the filing date.

The filing date for this suit, if not settled, will be in April of 2021.

Dean’s family is seeking monetary damages in this claim.

Mays is expected to begin sentencing hearings in late 2020.

