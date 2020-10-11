Ralph Wallace Masters Jr Ralph Wallace Masters Jr., 91, of Fairmont, passed away at his home with his family by his side on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born on June 26, 1929, in Fairmont, a son of the late Ralph Wallace Masters Sr. and Alma (Saggie) Masters. He graduated from East Fairmont High School in 1948 and worked at B&O and Chessie Railroads, where he retired in 1988 after working as a Dispatcher for 38 years. He also worked at Morgantown Transfer Service and W.S. Thomas Transfer. He spent 33 years in the Marion County Police Reserves and 13 years as a Deputy Chief. He enjoyed traveling, bowling, football, and fishing. He will be missed by many. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Bonnie (Keener) Masters. In December, the couple would have celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary. Ralph is also survived by sons, Ralph Masters III and wife Roberta Ann, of Fairmont, Jimmy Joe Masters, of Fairmont, David Masters, of Fairmont, and Richard Masters and wife Maria, of Florida; as well as eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings: Warren Masters, Betty Efaw, Charles Masters, Mary LeMasters, and Barbara Ashcraft. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Marion County Police Reserves, P.O. Box 1871, Fairmont, WV 26555. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Monday from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., and on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Roger Thawley officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

