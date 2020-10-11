State surpasses 18,000 total cases of COVID-19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports the state has cumulated 18,128 total cases of coronavirus since reporting began in early 2020.

Alongside this benchmark - the DHHR reports 215 new cases in the state on Sunday. This brings the total current active cases to 4,579.

One death was reported - a 71-year-old from Kanawha County. Things bring the total to 382 deaths in the state.

There is free testing offered today in Doddridge, Harrison and Upshur counties.

Doddridge County, October 11, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Harrison County, October 11, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Virginia National Guard Armory, 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV

Upshur County, October 11, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

The testing in Upshur County will also be offered on Monday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Below is a by-county breakdown of cases:

Barbour (139), Berkeley (1,222), Boone (268), Braxton (20), Brooke (137), Cabell (1004), Calhoun (30), Clay (49), Doddridge (51), Fayette (691), Gilmer (51), Grant (174), Greenbrier (140), Hampshire (117), Hancock (172), Hardy (99), Harrison (528), Jackson (316), Jefferson (476), Kanawha (3,099), Lewis (48), Lincoln (198), Logan (686), Marion (322), Marshall (205), Mason (156), McDowell (99), Mercer (467), Mineral (183), Mingo (441), Monongalia (2,157), Monroe (169), Morgan (74), Nicholas (142), Ohio (414), Pendleton (57), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (61), Preston (171), Putnam (707), Raleigh (608), Randolph (321), Ritchie (19), Roane (70), Summers (63), Taylor (151), Tucker (47), Tyler (22), Upshur (179), Wayne (438), Webster (13), Wetzel (69), Wirt (20), Wood (411), Wyoming (137).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.