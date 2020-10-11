Sunday Night Forecast | October 11th, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Delta’s remnants have had quite a bit of an impact for our region, but not as much as we’d expect, for drier air to our north has pretty much fizzled out any attempts to make real headway in our efforts to get to average rainfall total for the month, which is 3.17″. We do get somewhat of another opportunity when another frontal boundary arrives, which will bring another round of rain for Monday Night, which is bookended by two mostly sunny days Monday and Tuesday with highs around 70.

Tonight: Rain showers early on give way to partly cloudy skies overnight as Delta’s remnants move to the NE. Low: 58

Monday: Sun and clouds mixed with maybe a few light showers here and there. Also a bit breezy. High: 72

Monday Night: The frontal boundary sweeps through overnight bringing rain showers with it. Low: 53

Tuesday: Aside from a few remaining showers from overnight, mostly sunny for most of the day. High: 68

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm with a light southerly breeze. High: 70