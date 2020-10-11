Advertisement

Sunday Night Forecast | October 11th, 2020

Next rain chance following today comes in the form of an overnight frontal boundary tomorrow night.
Next rain chance following today comes in the form of an overnight frontal boundary tomorrow night.(wdtv)
By Jordan Darensbourg
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Delta’s remnants have had quite a bit of an impact for our region, but not as much as we’d expect, for drier air to our north has pretty much fizzled out any attempts to make real headway in our efforts to get to average rainfall total for the month, which is 3.17″. We do get somewhat of another opportunity when another frontal boundary arrives, which will bring another round of rain for Monday Night, which is bookended by two mostly sunny days Monday and Tuesday with highs around 70.

Tonight: Rain showers early on give way to partly cloudy skies overnight as Delta’s remnants move to the NE. Low: 58

Monday: Sun and clouds mixed with maybe a few light showers here and there. Also a bit breezy. High: 72

Monday Night: The frontal boundary sweeps through overnight bringing rain showers with it. Low: 53

Tuesday: Aside from a few remaining showers from overnight, mostly sunny for most of the day. High: 68

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm with a light southerly breeze. High: 70

Latest News

Forecast

Saturday Night Forecast | October 10th, 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Rain showers begin overnight for much of us as Delta's remnants slide through our region.

Forecast

Friday Night Forecast | October 9th 2020

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Delta working to make landfall soon with outer cloud bands slowly increasing in our area from south to north. Rain will finish off our weekend and kick off next week.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 Pm Forecast 10 9 2020

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 9, 2020

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:52 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Williams
It's going to be a warm day, but those clouds serve as an omen to rain. Find out when we'll see rain right here!

Latest News

Forecast

Thursday Night Forecast | October 8th 2020

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:39 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Our dry pattern is interrupted by the leftovers of Delta, bringing cloud cover first followed by some rain towards the end of the weekend.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast October 8th 2020

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 8, 2020

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:48 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Williams
It's going to be a cool, nice day this Thursday, but we'll start seeing clouds rolling through soon. Find out when and why right here!

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast 10 7 2020

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT

Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast | October 7th 2020

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Winds become later tonight, cooler temperatures tomorrow before tropical moisture pulls in from the South and rain greets us this weekend.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 pm Forecast October 7th 2020

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT