Three Nutter Fort Intermediate School staff members test positive for COVID-19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to a press release by Harrison County Schools, three staff members at Nutter Fort Intermediate School have tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials say that contact tracing is in process and deep cleaning of the school will be performed Monday starting at 6 a.m.

The school did not have in-person instruction last week nor this week after the WVDE declared Harrison an orange county.

