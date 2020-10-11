WVU Receives 25 Votes in Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU received 25 votes in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll.

The Mountaineers earned the 11th-most votes among teams outside the top 25. Marshall received the most votes with 105 after improving to 3-0 with a 38-14 win at Western Kentucky.

Oklahoma State tops the Big 12 and moved up three spots to No. 7. Iowa State moved up four spots to No. 20. Kansas State enters the rankings at No. 22 after winning on the road at TCU, 21-14 to improve to 3-1 overall.

