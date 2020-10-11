Advertisement

WVU Receives 25 Votes in Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll

Mountaineers earned 11th-most votes this week
WVU football
WVU football(wdtv)
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU received 25 votes in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll.

The Mountaineers earned the 11th-most votes among teams outside the top 25. Marshall received the most votes with 105 after improving to 3-0 with a 38-14 win at Western Kentucky.

Oklahoma State tops the Big 12 and moved up three spots to No. 7. Iowa State moved up four spots to No. 20. Kansas State enters the rankings at No. 22 after winning on the road at TCU, 21-14 to improve to 3-1 overall.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Clay-Battelle debuts in style with 48-13 victory at Valley-Wetzel

Updated: 22 hours ago
Carson Shriver: 5 total TDs

Sports

Fairmont Senior Blanks Weir Behind Second Half Explosion, 4-0

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT
Ashton Cecil and Nate Flower each scored two goals

Sports

Eight Local High School Football Games Canceled in Week 7

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT
17 total games will not be played across the state this week

Sports

Week 6 of the 5th Quarter

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 1:00 AM EDT
Check out highlights from week 6 of the high school football season

Latest News

Sports

MEC Delaying Winter Sports Until At Least Jan. 1, 2021

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT
Sports impacted include men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s indoor track and field and wrestling.

Sports

West Virginia women’s basketball incorporating new players in unconventional preseason

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:02 AM EDT
Mountaineers added six new players this offseason

Sports

WVU looks to incorporate new players in unconventional preseason

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:01 AM EDT

Sports

East Fairmont falls to Clay County, 34-14

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:32 AM EDT
Bees drop to 1-5 on the season

Sports

WVU Men’s Basketball begins preseason camp next week with many familiar faces

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:20 AM EDT
2020-21 season schedule still being finalized

Sports

Gilmer County’s game vs. Pendleton County called off

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:06 PM EDT
Due to medical precautions