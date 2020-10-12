Barbour County students call for an end to county’s school closures

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Education has declared Barbour County gold for, yet another, week. But just because students are allowed by the state to learn in-person does not mean they will.

Barbour County Superintendent Jeff Woofter called off in-person learning for the week.

Good evening this is Jeff Woofter on behalf of Barbour County Schools. For the past 7 days our daily infection rate has... Posted by Barbour County Schools on Saturday, October 10, 2020

“We just believe it is in everyone’s best interest, the students, the staff, our community, that we not put everyone together on buses. Not get them back into the schools when the infection rate is that high,” said Superintendent Woofter.

This will be the third week that students are on remote learning and some are raising concerns.

“We want to go back to school. We don’t think that we are getting the education that we deserve virtually. It is mainly just busy work and we are not actually learning anything," said Philip-Barbour High School Sophomore Mimi Ferguson.

Her, alongside a small group of Barbour County students held a protest Monday morning across the street from the county education offices.

Ferguson points to the mortality rate of the county as a reason school officials should not be concerned about reopening schools.

Health officials have confirmed 110 cases of COVID-19 in the county and only one death - meaning the mortality rate sits below 1%.

“It is just not worth ruining our education over,” said Ferguson.

“Especially here in the four years we have in high school, cause we will never get them back,” added Ethan Gregory, a Junior at PBHS.

Superintendent Woofter says he understands the frustrations that the students have voiced. However he says the WVDE color coded map does not tell the full story of what is happening in Barbour County.

“The reason is, our infection rate is the highest in the state of West Virginia. Our infection rate, if you are 25-per-100,000 or above you are in the red. We are in 39.1 as of yesterday,” said Superintendent Woofter.

Barbour County has had infection rates well above the red category for over two weeks and has led the state in infection rates over the past week. But after free testing initiatives continue to expand and following the change in metrics last month, the county still qualifies as gold based on positivity rate.

“The best way we educate kids is face-to-face. But we just have to make it safe. That is the bottom line,” said Superintendent Woofter.

One Barbour County Schools staff member is currently hospitalized for coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.