Clay-Battelle’s Shriver Named Premier Bank Player of the Week

Sophomore quarterback ran for 216 yards and totaled five touchdowns against Valley Wetzel
Carson Shriver
Carson Shriver(wdtv)
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clay-Battelle quarterback Carson Shriver has been named the Premier Bank Player of the Week.

The sophomore ran for 216 yards on 20 carries and totaled four rushing touchdowns and one score through the air in the Cee Bees' season-opener Saturday at Valley Wetzel. His performance helped lift Clay-Battelle over the Lumberjacks, 48-13.

We’ll have more on Shriver in the coming days.

