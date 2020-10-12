Crews respond to vehicle accident in Marion county

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a vehicle accident on I-79 South at mile marker 137.3 Monday morning.

The accident was reported at 7:13 a.m.

No injuries are being reported at this time.

Valley Fire Department, Winfield Fire Department, Marion County Rescue Squad and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department are on scene.

Stick with 5 News for any updates.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.