Crews respond to vehicle accident in Marion county

The accident was reported at 7:13 a.m.
Crews respond to accident in Marion county Monday morning.
Crews respond to accident in Marion county Monday morning.(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a vehicle accident on I-79 South at mile marker 137.3 Monday morning.

The accident was reported at 7:13 a.m.

No injuries are being reported at this time.

Valley Fire Department, Winfield Fire Department, Marion County Rescue Squad and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department are on scene.

Stick with 5 News for any updates.

