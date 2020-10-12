Advertisement

Fairmont State University introduced COVID-19 surveillance testing

FSU introduced COVID-19 surveillance testing.
FSU introduced COVID-19 surveillance testing.(Veronica Ogbe)
By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University began phase one of their campus wide surveillance testing.

10 percent of the campuses population was selected at random to perform self-administered saliva based testing.

The tests will happen on a weekly basis until the end of the semester. Those tested will include faculty, staff and students.

The university’s police chief, Matt Swain said it’s an effort to control any spread in a more timely manner.

“We’re aggressive when it comes to quarantining folks to make sure we’re limiting the spread and this is just another measure to make sure that’s taking place,” Swain said.

All students who test positive are monitored by the covid task force and student liaison.

“The safety of faculty and staff is of up most important to us, so we’re going to continue to do everything that we can,” Swain said.

Testing results will continue to be shared on the University’s dashboard.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New small business aims to provide healthy options to the community

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Bridge Nutrition is new to the Bridgeport area and they are focusing on providing customers with healthy options packed with vitamins and nutrients.

News

Barbour Protest

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Gov. Debate Preview

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Gov. Justice, Salango set to square off in only debate before Election Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
Exactly three weeks before Election Day, for the first and only time, West Virginia Republican Governor Jim Justice will debate his 2020 challenger, Democrat Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango.

Latest News

News

Barbour County students call for an end to county’s school closures

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
The West Virginia Department of Education has declared Barbour County gold for, yet another, week. But just because students are allowed by the state to learn in-person does not mean they will.

News

Water shut off on Dent Street in Elkins

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Dent Street in Elkins is closed for repair of a water-main leak, Elkins City Hall announced.

News

Free COVID-19 testing in Randolph County on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The free testing will be in Randolph County at 22 Buffalo St., Elkins, WV.

News

WVU receives $1.2 million telehealth grant to connect rural ERs with medical specialists

Updated: 3 hours ago
WVU researcher Scott Findley has received a $1.2 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration to bring telehealth capabilities to rural emergency departments across West Virginia.

News

Ruby Memorial Hospital to have restricted parking during WVU football game

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Parking at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital will be restricted for the WVU football game on Oct. 17 and no tailgating will be allowed.

News

Road paving in Elkins will affect three streets

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Elkins City Hall announced that road paving operations in Elkins continue tonight, Oct. 12, from 6 pm-7 pm.