Fairmont State University introduced COVID-19 surveillance testing

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University began phase one of their campus wide surveillance testing.

10 percent of the campuses population was selected at random to perform self-administered saliva based testing.

The tests will happen on a weekly basis until the end of the semester. Those tested will include faculty, staff and students.

The university’s police chief, Matt Swain said it’s an effort to control any spread in a more timely manner.

“We’re aggressive when it comes to quarantining folks to make sure we’re limiting the spread and this is just another measure to make sure that’s taking place,” Swain said.

All students who test positive are monitored by the covid task force and student liaison.

“The safety of faculty and staff is of up most important to us, so we’re going to continue to do everything that we can,” Swain said.

Testing results will continue to be shared on the University’s dashboard.

