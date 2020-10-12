Advertisement

Fairmont State University to hold a virtual winter graduation

Fairmont Virtual
Fairmont Virtual(Fairmont State University)
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University has announced that their Winter Commencement will be held virtually, according to a press release. The University says that this is in an effort to decrease the spread of COVID-19.

The virtual commencement ceremony will be held on Sunday, Nov. 22.

“During these historic times, it’s more important than ever that we celebrate our achievements,” Mirta M. Martin, president of Fairmont State University, said. “A virtual commencement ceremony allows us to safely applaud Falcon graduates who have persevered under unprecedented circumstances and demonstrated extraordinary adaptability and resolve.”

FSU announced that in addition to viewing the commencement in real-time, students will also be able to view and download a recording of the ceremony for free. Graduates will also be given the opportunity to schedule a free professional portrait to be taken with President Martin prior to the ceremony, according to the press release.

“I am so proud of each and every one of our Falcon graduates, and I’m so humbled at the prospect of being a part of such a meaningful occasion in their lives,” Martin said.

The link to the ceremony will be available on Fairmont State social media platforms. Please visit //FairmontState.edu/GradInfo for further information.

