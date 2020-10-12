Advertisement

As COVID-19 numbers rose in West Virginia, more free testing was held.(Madeline Edwards)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Free COVID-19 testing in Randolph County on Tuesday, Oct. 13. from 10 am-2 pm, announced WVDHHR.

The free testing will be in Randolph County at 22 Buffalo St., Elkins, WV.

This testing is available to all individuals in Randolph County, including asymptomatic individuals. Proof of insurance is not required.

Attendees should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Testing will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.

