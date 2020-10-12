Advertisement

Health officials report 153 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va.

COVID 10/12
COVID 10/12(DHHR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 153 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Monday.

It brings the total count to 18,281.

DHHR officials also reported three additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Monday bringing the death count to 385.

The patients were a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, an 84-year old female from Boone County, and a 90-year old female from Kanawha County.

“As these families grieve the passing of their loved ones, we recognize their great contributions as West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We join in sending our deepest condolences.”

DHHR officials said 4,578 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 168 patients are currently hospitalized. 62 patients are in ICU, and 29 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (148), Berkeley (1,246), Boone (270), Braxton (21), Brooke (137), Cabell (1020), Calhoun (30), Clay (49), Doddridge (53), Fayette (691), Gilmer (51), Grant (174), Greenbrier (140), Hampshire (117), Hancock (173), Hardy (98), Harrison (552), Jackson (317), Jefferson (479), Kanawha (3,113), Lewis (49), Lincoln (198), Logan (687), Marion (324), Marshall (206), Mason (156), McDowell (99), Mercer (470), Mineral (187), Mingo (447), Monongalia (2,166), Monroe (169), Morgan (74), Nicholas (142), Ohio (415), Pendleton (57), Pleasants (21), Pocahontas (61), Preston (171), Putnam (710), Raleigh (612), Randolph (323), Ritchie (19), Roane (74), Summers (64), Taylor (153), Tucker (47), Tyler (22), Upshur (183), Wayne (443), Webster (13), Wetzel (69), Wirt (20), Wood (413), Wyoming (138).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Cabell, Harrison, Randolph, and Upshur counties:

  • Cabell County, October 12, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Cabell Co. Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV
  • Harrison County, October 12, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Virginia National Guard Armory, 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV
  • Randolph County, October 12, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV
  • Upshur County, October 12, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

