Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 12, 2020

Delta’s Remnants Are Finally Leaving, But Will We See More Rain?
By Joseph Williams
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Delta’s remnants are finally pushing through, meaning that most of the rain is moving out. Today’s highs will be in the low-70s at the least, with skies being partly sunny, so at least it will feel nice outside today. Heading into the overnight hours, however, a cold front will sweep through and bring rain showers into the region, some of which will stick around for Tuesday morning. After the front leaves, we expect highs below 70 for tomorrow and Wednesday, but at least skies will be mostly clear. Then around Thursday and over the weekend, a cold front will sweep on through and cause temperatures to dip well below-average for this time of year. In short, go out today and try to enjoy the sunshine, because over the weekend, it will feel cool.

Today: After Delta’s remnants leave, expect a mix of Sun and clouds. It’s going to feel nice out, thanks to those warm temperatures. High: 73.

Tonight: A cold front will sweep through during the overnight hours, not only causing temperatures to drop a bit, but also bringing rain showers that will stick around until the late-morning. Low: 54.

Tuesday: After the cold front leaves, skies will begin to clear, but temperatures will be cooler than today, matching average highs in the mid-60s. High: 64.

Wednesday: A high-pressure system out west will mean that not only will we heat up a bit, but skies will also be clear. In other words, it’s the perfect Fall day. High: 68.

