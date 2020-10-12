MAC Reveals 2021 Spring Sports Schedule

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mid-American Conference has unveiled its 2021 spring sports schedule, which impacts WVU men’s soccer.

The Mountaineers will play 10 conference games in a double round robin between March 7th and April 18th. Games will be played on Wednesdays and Sundays.

The champion of the regular season will receive the MAC’s automatic qualifier to the NCAA Tournament. The conference postponed all of its fall sports until the spring of 2021 in August.

