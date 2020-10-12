Advertisement

Manchin: “Second amendment right is not in jeopardy whatsoever”

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - During a virtual town hall with northern West Virginia constituents, Senator Joe Manchin addressed concerns about repealing the second amendment.

“The second amendment right is not in jeopardy whatsoever. People have a right to own - to own firearms,” said Sen. Manchin.

The Senator was answering a question about any risks that policymakers would take away firearms from rural West Virginians.

“We just don’t need people who are, basically, taking it to the extreme,” said Sen. Manchin.

During the town hall Sunday evening, he also answered questions about the SCOTUS hearings set to take place Monday and the Virgin Hyperloop project announced for Tucker County this past week.

