Monday Evening Forecast | October 12th 2020

Clarksburg 7 day
Clarksburg 7 day(wdtv)
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our drier afternoon has provided some beautiful breaks of sunshine but clouds have quickly been on the rebound across the State. Another sweep of rain arriving for tonight, mainly overnight into Tuesday morning. A rumble of thunder possible as well as some breezy winds. Most of the rain should begin winding down by late Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be slightly cooler tomorrow but as an area of high pressure sets up, clouds will clear out again and warmer air will filter back through come Wednesday.

Tuesday: Early morning rain, breezy winds and clouds. A damp start. Clouds clearing for sunshine in the afternoon. High: 66

Wednesday: Mostly sunny besides a few friendly clouds. Pleasant temperatures. High: 70

Thursday: Clouds make a return throughout the afternoon with rain arriving later in the day. High: 74

Friday: Much cooler, dreary start with rain ending around Midday and skies clearing later. High: 56

