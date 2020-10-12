NCWV Airport Deputy Director Long named among state’s top young leaders

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (Connect Bridgeport) - The growth and stability of the North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport has been a combination of many things. Recently, one of the factors those outside the inner circle of the airport may have overlooked was recognized.

While folks that sit on the Benedum Airport Authority (the airport’s governing body) and Director Rick Rock deservedly get credit for the turnaround over the last decade into one of the few growing airports in the state, another individual also has played a mix in the success. And that person is Deputy Director Shawn Long.

Last month during a presentation of the new Airport Terminal design in front of the Authority, WV News Publisher Andy Kniceley announced that Long was being honored as part of Generation Next: 40 Under 40.

The honor goes annual to 40 individuals who are considered “up-and-coming leaders” in their respective communities. Long was part of the most recent class and, due to the annual ceremony canceled because of COVID-19, was presented with his honor in front of his peers at the meeting.

“I was shocked when I saw his age. I thought he was many years beyond because how well he handles himself and the leadership he has,” said Kniceley.

Long was promoted to Deputy Director May 16, 2018. He filled a position that was vacant since 2009. Since that time, Rock has repeatedly sung his praises to the Authority.

“Shawn is obviously a integral part of our team. He’s wise beyond his years. He gives 100 percent. He is everything I look for in a member of my team,” said Rock. "To hold that position a such a young age is impressive.

“Shawn started here as an intern and he’s continually advanced,” Rock continued. “It’s great to see someone giving everything they have to their job, who is intelligent and a positive team player with the right attitude, not only advance, but be recognized with an honor such as this.”

